Nicholas Alexander Paul Nick Gibson
1992 - 2020
Nicholas (Nick) Alexander Paul Gibson, age 28 of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2, 2020. Born in Long Island, NY on October 24, 1992, Nick was the son of Darin Kent Gibson and Rachael Willingham Gibson. His grandfather, Vernon Gibson preceded him in death. An extremely gifted and talented musician, Nick was self-taught and had a true talent for his craft. He loved music, was a great singer-songwriter and played with The Chroma Divide. Nick loved the mountains, being in nature, the state of Montana and his family dearly. He had a huge heart, gave the best hugs in the world and had a great sense of humor – loving to make everyone laugh. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Darin and Rachael Gibson of China Grove. He also leaves behind his sister, Brittany Gardner and husband, Greg along with his grandparents, Paul and Denise Willingham and Susan Williams. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life Visitation Service for Nick will be on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gibson family.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC 28023
7048572401
