Nicholas (Nick) Scott Jones, age 36, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence. Nick was born June 20, 1983 in Rowan County the son of Joyce Darlene Burgess Jones and William Bryan Jones. He attended North Rowan High School and worked for Chewy Warehouse. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Nick enjoyed spending time with his children and being with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman. Preceding him in death was a son Bryson Propst; paternal grandfather Lawrence Guessford; maternal grandparents Joy and James Burgess. Those left to cherish his memories are his parents Darlene and Bryan Jones; fiancé Donna Campbell of Salisbury; sons Noah Scott Jones; step-son Damien Hillard; daughters Chloe Lee Jones and Bella Nicole Jones; step-daughters Brihanna Erdman and RaeAnn Erdman; brother David Jones of Kannapolis; sister Tiffany Castillo (Jose) of Salisbury; nephews Chandler Castillo and Jason Castillo; grandmother Juanita Guessford. Service: A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Maranatha Bible Church conducted by Rev. Lincoln Roth. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
