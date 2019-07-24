Nicholas Scott Junker, 29, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Nick was born July 26, 1989 in Salisbury, to Gary and Robin Junker. Nick proudly served in the United States Army for five years, where he did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He loved hiking, gardening, fishing with his nieces and nephews, and being outdoors. Nick will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by grandparents Aubrey and Doris Junker of Concord and grandfather George Trask of Greensboro. In addition to his parents Gary and Robin, Nick is also survived by brother, Christopher Junker and wife Sarah of Pffaftown; sister, Courtney Junker Fout and husband Tony of Concord; brother, Zachary Junker of Concord; grandparents, Rachel and Donald Doutt of Sneads Ferry; as well as nieces and nephews, Jackson, Caroline, Cooper, Adaline and Benjamin. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends and family from 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 220 George W. Liles Pkwy, Concord, NC 28027. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Lowell McNaney and Pastor Bobby Dionne. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Salisbury National Cemetery,501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, with full military honors. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, the military , or to Crossroads UMC. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Junker family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 24, 2019