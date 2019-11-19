Nioma “Elizabeth” Peterson Farrah, 89, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at The Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. She was born June 15, 1930 in Detroit, Mich., to the late Sylvia Sellgren Peterson and Victor Emmanuel Peterson. Mrs. Farrah was educated in Detroit schools attending Myra Jones Elementary School and graduating from Eastern High School in 1948. She attended University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI and graduated from Business Institute in Detroit in 1953. Mrs. Farrah was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Salisbury. A former member for 49 years of First Presbyterian Church in Meadville, Pa., where she served as a Deacon, an Elder, and volunteered in various roles and was kitchen coordinator. For many years she was manager of The Coffee Gift Shop at the Meadville Medical Center and volunteered in other areas there also. She was a member of various bridge clubs in Meadville. On April 11, 1953 she married Victor Samuel Farrah who preceded her in death on April 1, 2014. Her daughter, Cynthia Susan Farrah also preceded her in death in 1985. Surviving are her sons, Dr. Victor B. Farrah, Sr. and wife Donna of New London and Brad Farrah and wife Marty of Salisbury; daughter, Laura Farrah Lancaster and husband Fred of Dameron, Md.; grandchildren: Hillary Farrah, Brittany Farrah Quinn (Mike), Victor Byron Farrah, Jr., Leila Faries, Matthew Lancaster and Caroline Lancaster; and great-grandchildren, Sophie Johan, Lillian Quinn and Logan Quinn. Arrangements: A Memorial Service at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, Meadville, PA. Burial will be with her husband in Greendale Cemetery, Meadville, PA. The family would like to say a special thank you to Mrs. Farrah's caregivers at The Carillon Assisted Living, The Lutheran Home, Carolina Caring Hospice, Diane Reardon, and Dr. Yut Sukkasem. Memorials: Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Salisbury, 308 West Fisher St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or First Presbyterian Church of Meadville, 890 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Farrah family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 19, 2019