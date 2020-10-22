1/1
Noel Alvin Barney Sr.
Mr. Noel Alvin Barney, Sr. age 70 of Harmony, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Rowan County on November 28, 1949, he was the son of the late James and Evelyn Barney. In addition to his parents, his wife, Sylvia Barney and a sister, Ruth Barney, preceded Noel in death. He was a faithful member of Mountain View Baptist Church. Noel loved being outdoors. After retiring from truck driving, he returned to gardening and farming. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. As long as he could wear his overalls, he was happy. Noel was a loving father and wonderful and caring grandfather. Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Noel Alvin Barney, Jr. (Carey) and Daniel Adam Barney, both of Hamptonville, Jesse Thomas Barney of Cooleemee and daughter, Sandy McIntyre (Gerald) of Advance, all of who were his pride and joy. He also leaves behind five grandchildren; Audrey McIntyre (Christopher Hundley), Madeline McIntyre, Aaron McIntrye, Jake Barney and Calton Barney, along with his two sisters; Linda Kyles (Hubert) of Woodleaf and Dena Phelps (Charlie) of Cooleemee. Family will receive friends from 11:00am-12:00pm on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church, with Funeral Service immediately following the visitation. Family has requested you kindly remember Noel with memorials in his honor to Mountain View Baptist Church for the "Life Center Building Fund", 1232 Mountain View Church, Hamptonville, NC or to Wanda Whitley in care of Jesse Barney. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Barney family.

October 21, 2020
Dena,
I'm so sorry about your brother Noel. He looks like such a sweet and jolly man. May God bless and comfort your family is my prayer.
With Love, Linda Graham Morton
Linda Morton
Friend
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
