Faith Lutheran Church 205 S Main Faith St Faith, NC 28041 Memorial service 2:00 PM Faith Lutheran Church, Visitation Family Life Center at Faith Lutheran Church

Noel “Dean” Combs, 62, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born March 29, 1957, in Iredell County to the late Charles Wesley Combs and Jennie Safrit Combs. Mr. Combs attended Wingate College from 1975-1977 and was a 1979 graduate of Campbell University. Mr. Combs spent his career in law enforcement, beginning with the North Carolina Department of Corrections as a probation officer in 1979 and remaining until 1998 when he joined the Rowan County Sheriff's Office as a Captain, retiring in 2006. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and Fulton Street Masonic Lodge No. 99. He enjoyed fishing--especially with his grandchildren, his old cars, mowing, playing golf and softball, and traveling to Saint Martin. In 2007, Mr. Combs had a heart transplant and had to overcome many obstacles but he never regretted his decision and fought hard to spend each day with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Margie Safrit and brother, Randy Childress. Mr. Combs is survived by his wife, Catherine Schmulling Combs; children, Sarah Combs Boyd and husband Chuck of Camp LeJeune, Holly Fox and husband Charlie of Kannapolis and Chase Lingle and wife Issa, of Hawaii; brothers, Barry Childress and wife Donna of Florida and Danny Childress and wife Robin of Kannapolis; six grandchildren, Devin, William, and Bailey Boyd, Harrison and Chelsea Fox and Savannah Lingle; one grandchild on the way; uncle, Gary Safrit and wife Brenda of South Carolina; and his four legged companion, Jasper the Pomeranian. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Faith Lutheran Church, Faith, conducted by Rev. Randy Drafts and Pastor Gary Safrit. The family will greet friends and relatives following the service in Family Life Center at Faith Lutheran Church until 4:30 p.m. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 South Main St., Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144, Faith Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 669, Faith, NC 28041, or the Navy Seal Foundation, 1619 D St.t, Virginia Beach, VA 23459. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Combs family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

