Nora Nannie Kneip, 93, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Citadel of Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on September 13, 1926, she was one of eleven children born to the late Martha Saunders Nannie and the late R.W. Nannie. Nora was a member of the Vera Cook Sunday School class at Faith Baptist Church and retired from B.F. Goodrich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kneip, Jr. two daughters, Joyce Kneip and Vickie Poplin. Those left to cherish her memory are her son; John Kneip, III(Karen), daughters; Pat Doby (Carl), Gloria Bowman (Glen), Kathy Faucette, Claire Kneip (David), Suzie Romano (Joe) and Connie Keel (Bill), brother; Andrew Nannie (Harriet), sisters: Lois Miller and Julia Thompson, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held with the Dr. Rev. Johnny Boggs and Rev. Joe Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Memorials may be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long Street, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Kneip family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.