Norbert Joseph Gedemer, Jr., 78, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Gedemer was born September 15, 1941 in Racine, WI to the late Elizabeth Wruk Gedemer and Norbert Joseph Gedemer, Sr. He was a truck driver for 46 years, retiring from USF Holland in 2014. He enjoyed Truck Driving, reading, visiting with his grandchildren, going to mass and his two fur babies. Preceding him in death was his son, Kevin Gedemer. Surviving is his wife, Carolyn Gedemer whom he married August 30, 1991; sons, Norbert John Gedemer (Patty) of Oak Creek, WI; Scott Gedemer (Martha) of Sheboygan, WI; Steven Gedemer (Landon) of Fox Lake, IL; step-sons, Brady W. Gobin of Owensboro, KY; Victor R. Gobin of Florida; daughter-in-law, Theresa Gedemer of Wauwatosa, WI; brothers, Larry Gedemer (Barb) of Mt Pleasant, WI; Gordon Gedemer (Barba) of Racine, WI; and Alan Gedemer (Karen) of Plano, Texas. Service: The family will hold a memorial service at a later date at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 375 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC 28147.