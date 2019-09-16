Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Catherin Talbert. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Chapel in the Pines located at Rowan Memorial Park 4125 Franklin Community Center Road Salisbury , NC View Map Service 11:00 AM the Chapel in the Pines located at Rowan Memorial Park 4125 Franklin Community Center Road Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Catherine Talbert, 85, of Charlotte, formerly of Spencer, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Mrs. Talbert was born on Feb. 15, 1934 in Rowan County to the late Preston Ritchie Earnhardt and Catherine Cecil Earnhardt.

Mrs. Talbert is a graduate of Spencer High School, Class of 1952 and Salisbury Business College. Mrs. Talbert was a homemaker.

Norma was preceded in death by her mother and father and a sister, Wanda Earnhardt Brandt.

She was a long term member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She was a Sunday School teacher and Lutheran League Advisor.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas F. Talbert Jr. whom she married on July 18, 1953; her three sons, Thomas R. Talbert Sr. (Tammie), of Fort Mill, S.C., Dr. Michael Lane Talbert (Kristen) of Kettering, Ohio and John Alan Talbert (Deena) of Charlotte; and one daughter, Wanda Talbert Garland (Phil) of Charlotte. She had 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Norma was a devoted and beloved wife, mother and grandmother and dearly loved by her family.

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the Chapel in the Pines, 4125 Franklin Community Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144 at Rowan Memorial Park.

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Chapel in the Pines located at Rowan Memorial Park., conducted by the Rev. Wayne Cobb.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 305 Fifth St., Spencer, NC 28159 or donor's choice.

Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Talbert family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com. Published in Salisbury Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019

