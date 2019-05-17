Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Ruth Barnhardt Matheny. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma Ruth Barnhardt Matheny, 86, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully surNorma Ruth Barnhardt Matheny, 86, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born May 7, 1933 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Floyd Ray Barnhardt and Ruth Mae Frieze Barnhardt. Norma was a graduate of Cannon High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University. She worked in the medical department of Cannon Mills, was a teacher's assistant in the Kannapolis City Schools and later worked in the claims department of Fieldcrest-Cannon. As a girl, Norma enjoyed being in Girl Scouts and primitive camping. She loved plants, flowers, gardening and enjoyed exercising and taking long walks outdoors in all seasons. Most of all Norma loved to tell stories and share memories with her family and friends. She was confirmed at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church and was a long-time member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Milton Matheny on July 12, 1999. Family members left to cherish her memory are one son, Milton Ray Matheny and wife Sherri of Kannapolis; a daughter, Charlotte Matheny and husband Bill Hoffmann of Greensboro; one brother, Ray Barnhardt and wife Yvonne of Newton; a sister, Martha McCombs and her husband Earl of Greenwood, S.C.; and three grandchildren, Stuart and Caroline Mize and Gracie Matheny. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19 2019 at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church conducted by Rev. John Futterer. The family will receive friends in the church commons from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church Cemetery, China Grove. At other times they will be at the residence of her son, Milton. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Caremoor Retirement Center for their love and compassion shown to Norma during her time there. Memorials: The family requests that memorials be made to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 101 Vance Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Matheny. Online condolences may be sent to

Norma Ruth Barnhardt Matheny, 86, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully surNorma Ruth Barnhardt Matheny, 86, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born May 7, 1933 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Floyd Ray Barnhardt and Ruth Mae Frieze Barnhardt. Norma was a graduate of Cannon High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University. She worked in the medical department of Cannon Mills, was a teacher's assistant in the Kannapolis City Schools and later worked in the claims department of Fieldcrest-Cannon. As a girl, Norma enjoyed being in Girl Scouts and primitive camping. She loved plants, flowers, gardening and enjoyed exercising and taking long walks outdoors in all seasons. Most of all Norma loved to tell stories and share memories with her family and friends. She was confirmed at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church and was a long-time member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Milton Matheny on July 12, 1999. Family members left to cherish her memory are one son, Milton Ray Matheny and wife Sherri of Kannapolis; a daughter, Charlotte Matheny and husband Bill Hoffmann of Greensboro; one brother, Ray Barnhardt and wife Yvonne of Newton; a sister, Martha McCombs and her husband Earl of Greenwood, S.C.; and three grandchildren, Stuart and Caroline Mize and Gracie Matheny. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19 2019 at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church conducted by Rev. John Futterer. The family will receive friends in the church commons from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church Cemetery, China Grove. At other times they will be at the residence of her son, Milton. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Caremoor Retirement Center for their love and compassion shown to Norma during her time there. Memorials: The family requests that memorials be made to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 101 Vance Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Matheny. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com . rounded by her loving family. Norma was born May 7, 1933 in Rowan County, NC a daughter of the late Floyd Ray Barnhardt and Ruth Mae Frieze Barnhardt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Milton Matheny on July 12, 1999. Norma was a graduate of Cannon High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University. She worked in the medical department of Cannon Mills, was a teacher's assistant in the Kannapolis City Schools and later worked in the claims department of Fieldcrest-Cannon. As a girl, Norma enjoyed being in Girl Scouts and primitive camping. She loved plants, flowers, gardening and enjoyed exercising and taking long walks outdoors in all seasons. Most of all Norma loved to tell stories and share memories with her family and friends. She was confirmed at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church and was a long-time member of Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. Family members left to cherish her memory are one son, Milton Ray Matheny and wife Sherri of Kannapolis, a daughter, Charlotte Matheny and husband Bill Hoffmann of Greensboro, one brother, Ray Barnhardt and wife Yvonne of Newton, a sister, Martha McCombs and her husband Earl of Greenwood, SC, three grandchildren; Stuart and Caroline Mize and Gracie Matheny. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 19 2019 at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church conducted by Rev. John Futterer. The family will receive friends in the church commons from 12:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church Cemetery, China Grove. At other times they will be at the residence of her son, Milton. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Caremoor Retirement Center for their love and compassion shown to Norma during her time there. The family requests that memorials be made to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 101 Vance Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Matheny. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close