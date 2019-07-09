Guest Book View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 12:30 PM Messiah Lutheran Church 701 E. Lafayette St. Salisbury , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Messiah Lutheran Church Burial Following Services Rowan Memorial Park Salisbury. , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Norma Trexler Dennis, age 90, of Salisbury passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Liberty Commons Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Dennis was born in Rowan County July 13, 1928 to the late Joseph Corum Trexler and Mary Elizabeth Linn Trexler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur B. Dennis Jr. and her brothers, Ned Trexler, Billy Joe Trexler and Paul Trexler along with her sisters, Marguerite Trexler Dabrowski, Elaine Trexler Cashwell, Ruby Trexler Jones and Shirley Trexler Wood. Norma was a lifetime member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Salisbury and was very active there over the years. She loved to travel with her husband and enjoyed trips out west, to Alaska and fishing wherever there was opportunity to do so. She cherished her Sunday gatherings with her family where her love for cooking and baking was shown with every meal she prepared not only for her family but for others as well. Norma loved to play cards, especially playing Rummy and Kanasta. She adored her family and the time she spent with them. All who knew and loved her will truly miss her. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barbara Dennis Miller and husband John of the home; and her granddaughters, Amy Miller Hoffner and husband Keith and Emily Miller. She also leaves behind her great-granddaughter, Sophie Kate Hoffner and many nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Norma will be on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 701 E. Lafayette St., Salisbury, from 12:30-2 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at the church, officiated by Rev. Don R. Safrit. Burial will take place after the service at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury. Memorials: Memorials in her memory may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 701 E. Lafayette St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Dennis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-

