Norman Arthur (Art) Pore of Salisbury, NC, passed away on June 6, 2020. Art was born on February 25, 1928 in Connellsville, PA. After completing second grade, Art moved with his family to Uniontown, PA. After completing his high school education, Art immediately enlisted in the Navy. He served as Aerographer's Mate and worked in weather offices on three ships during his three-year service. Art began college in 1949 on the GI Bill. During the first semester at the Altoona Penn State Center, Art met his future wife, Joan, in Math Class. Seems that Art needed “help” in Math. Art and Joan were married in August 1950 and spent the next 3 1/2 years living in a small trailer in a park for veterans on the Penn State Campus. Art earned BS and MS degrees. Art's first position following Penn State was that of Physical Oceanographer for the Navy Hydrographic Office in Washington, DC. In 1955 he transferred to the US Weather Bureau. There he helped develop automated forecast techniques for ocean conditions. He retired from the Weather Service in 1983. Following retirement, Art and Joan moved to Leonardtown, MD and spent many winters in Florida. They moved to Gettysburg, PA in 1992, and joined Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. Art's volunteer work after retirement included duties at the Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island and at Health Park Hospital in Ft. Myers, FL and the National Military Park and Adams County Historical Society in Gettysburg. In addition to his wife Joan, Art is survived by one sister, Dorothy, two daughters: Jacqueline Shaw (Danny) and Sandra Dugan (Tom), five grandchildren: Danny Shaw, Jr. (Cristi), Kristen Helmbold (Andy), Brian Shaw (Jessica), Thomas Dugan and Matthew Dugan and six great-grandchildren: Andrew Helmbold, Ben Shaw, Reagan Helmbold, Lily Shaw, Brody Shaw and Delaney Shaw. The family wishes to thank the Tender-Hearted Home Care organization and all the caregivers over this past year, the Novant Health Hospice and those caregivers during his last three weeks and the staff and residents of Oak Park Retirement Community for their loving concerns. All of the caregivers, staff and residents continue to be loving and supportive to Joan, as well. There will be a private graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg, PA at a later date.



