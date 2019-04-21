Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Dale Beach. View Sign

Norman Dale Beach, 50, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury following a heart attack. He was born in Florida to the late Norman L. Beach and Helen Basinger Beach. A graduate of South Rowan High School, Norman pursued various jobs in truck driving and home renovation. Along with his mother, he leaves behind his wife, Barbara Eves Gainey Beach; two daughters, Samantha Gallimore and husband James, and Julie Beach; five grandchildren Jayden Hampton, Riley Gallimore, Christopher Mitchell, Kaiden Beach and Kinzlee Gallimore; a brother Randy Beach; and two stepdaughters Sarah and Christa Gainey. Service: A memorial service will be held at Centergrove Lutheran Church, Kannapolis on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the afternoon with a reception to follow. Memorials: Instead of flowers, donations in his memory may be given to Resurrection Anglican Church to assist the joint youth ministry. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Beach family. Online condolences may be made at

P.O. Box 2185

Salisbury , NC 28145-2185

