Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norman Marvin Shuping, 82, of Spencer, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born Jan. 22, 1937 in Rowan County, he was a son of the late Marvin A. Shuping and Mazie Rufty Shuping. He graduated from Cleveland High School and served as a Military Policeman in the United States Army from 1960 – 1962. Mr. Shuping was employed with Wagoner Supply as a truck driver and with Concrete Supply as a dispatcher. He was a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and usher. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shuping was preceded in death by a son, Eric Norman Shuping and a sister, Isabelle Shuping. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Pauline Marie Spry Shuping, whom he married Oct. 14, 1961; son, Todd Travis Shuping (Tina Sutton) of Salisbury; sisters, Mildred Shuping Kepley and Carolyn Shuping Shank (Jerry); grandchildren, Brandon Shuping, Kristen Shuping and Kaylen Shuping; and a great-grandchild, Eevee Garcia. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Terry Smith officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Smith Grove Baptist Church, 3462 Sowers Rd., Linwood, NC 27299. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shuping family. Online condolences may be made at

Norman Marvin Shuping, 82, of Spencer, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born Jan. 22, 1937 in Rowan County, he was a son of the late Marvin A. Shuping and Mazie Rufty Shuping. He graduated from Cleveland High School and served as a Military Policeman in the United States Army from 1960 – 1962. Mr. Shuping was employed with Wagoner Supply as a truck driver and with Concrete Supply as a dispatcher. He was a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and usher. In addition to his parents, Mr. Shuping was preceded in death by a son, Eric Norman Shuping and a sister, Isabelle Shuping. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Pauline Marie Spry Shuping, whom he married Oct. 14, 1961; son, Todd Travis Shuping (Tina Sutton) of Salisbury; sisters, Mildred Shuping Kepley and Carolyn Shuping Shank (Jerry); grandchildren, Brandon Shuping, Kristen Shuping and Kaylen Shuping; and a great-grandchild, Eevee Garcia. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Terry Smith officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Smith Grove Baptist Church, 3462 Sowers Rd., Linwood, NC 27299. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shuping family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury

1315 West Innes Street

Salisbury , NC 28144

(704) 633-2111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close