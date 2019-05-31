Norman R. Basinger, 89, of Kannapolis, passed away, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Liberty Lane Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Rowan County, to the late Lewis C. Basinger and Elsie Moose Basinger. Norman was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean War from 1948 to 1952. He served on the USS Prichett and has gone to many of the ships reunions. He was a life member of North American Hunting club. Life member of VFW post 8989 Kannapolis, where he was Chaplain of the year two times, Life member of DAV Chapter 54, Kannapolis and Loyal order of Moose Lodge #2019 Spencer. He played the part of Jesus in Christ Cross and Crown pageant for 27 years at Ebenezer Lutheran Church. He was on the church council and taught Sunday school throughout the years. Norman and his wife Evelyn set up the communion table for many years; they were also ushers. He was a great cook and enjoyed camping and traveling. He was preceded in death by three sisters Evelyn Roberts, Kathleen Standley and Bernice Carter and one brother, L.C.Basinger. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Evelyn Basinger; two daughters, Donna Hamilton (Tim) of Salisbury and Crystal Smith (Jeff) of Mt. Ulla; four grandchildren, Adam Smith (Jessica), Jake Smith (Tayler), Caleb Hamilton and Hannah Hamilton; two great-grandchildren, Blenn H. Smith and Averi Blevins; one sister, Gaynell Moose; two brothers, Larry (Barbara) Basinger and Mike (Brenda) Bassinger; brother-in-law, Fred Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Young and Seminarian Lucas Safrit officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park with military honors. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Liberty Lane Hospice for their loving care of Norman. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 4914 Old Beatty Ford Rd., China Grove, NC 28023. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 31, 2019