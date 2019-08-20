Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Ray Quantz. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Burial 10:00 AM National Cemetery Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Norman Ray Quantz, age 86, formerly of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at a hospice facility in Lawrenceville, Ga. where he had been residing with his daughter since he lost his wife, Barbara. Norman was born Jan. 26, 1933 in Rowan County to the late John S. Quantz and Bertha Freeze Quantz. His loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Sue Quantz and his brother, Percy Quantz also preceded him in death. Norman proudly served his country for 10 years in the United States Army, serving as an MP and in the Signal Corp. He then spent an additional 10 years serving three tours in Vietnam in the United States Air Force in communications. He was also a member of the Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge. After his service, he worked for the State of North Carolina – Piedmont Correctional Facility until his retirement. Prior to his illness, in his spare time, Norman enjoyed gardening and tending to his plants. He had a great love for the outdoors, but his passion was in leather working. He was well known for making leather belts, purses, Bible covers and other leather items. He adored spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Angela Quantz Norris (Ronnie) of Dacula, Ga. and Anita Quantz of Lawrenceville, Ga. and his son, Daniel Quantz (Kim) of Concord. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Michael Norris (Christina) and Mark Norris (Yvette) along with three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mr. Quantz will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 N. Main St., China Grove. Burial with full military honors will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at National Cemetery in Salisbury at 10 a.m. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mr. Quantz. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-

Mr. Norman Ray Quantz, age 86, formerly of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at a hospice facility in Lawrenceville, Ga. where he had been residing with his daughter since he lost his wife, Barbara. Norman was born Jan. 26, 1933 in Rowan County to the late John S. Quantz and Bertha Freeze Quantz. His loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Sue Quantz and his brother, Percy Quantz also preceded him in death. Norman proudly served his country for 10 years in the United States Army, serving as an MP and in the Signal Corp. He then spent an additional 10 years serving three tours in Vietnam in the United States Air Force in communications. He was also a member of the Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge. After his service, he worked for the State of North Carolina – Piedmont Correctional Facility until his retirement. Prior to his illness, in his spare time, Norman enjoyed gardening and tending to his plants. He had a great love for the outdoors, but his passion was in leather working. He was well known for making leather belts, purses, Bible covers and other leather items. He adored spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Angela Quantz Norris (Ronnie) of Dacula, Ga. and Anita Quantz of Lawrenceville, Ga. and his son, Daniel Quantz (Kim) of Concord. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Michael Norris (Christina) and Mark Norris (Yvette) along with three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mr. Quantz will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 N. Main St., China Grove. Burial with full military honors will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at National Cemetery in Salisbury at 10 a.m. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mr. Quantz. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn- honeycutt.com Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close