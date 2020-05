Or Copy this URL to Share

Norris T. Jennings Jr., age 77, formerly of East Spencer passed Apr. 12, 2020. Service: Due to the corona virus a private service was held April 17, 2020. Burial and memorial will be in Arlington National cemetery at a later date. Snowden Funeral Home Rockville, MD is serving the family.



