Norris T. Sherrill, 89, of Concord, passed away Friday November 6, 2020. Born October 20, 1931 in Iredell County, he was the son of the late H. Bruner and Beatrice Upright Sherrill. Mr. Sherrill was the principal at Enochville School for 36 years. After retirement he loved traveling with the love of his life, his late wife, JoAnn Brooks Sherrill. He enjoyed watching westerns and was quite the history buff. He was a very gifted artist and wood carver. While remembered for all of the things aforementioned, he will be remember by his family as the loving husband to JoAnn, father to his children, grandfather to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Norris is survived by his son, Brent Sherrill and wife Debbie of Concord; four Grandchildren, Laura Mullis and husband Jason of Concord, Lindsey DeArmas and husband Roberto of Kannapolis, Jeremy Sherrill and wife Helga, of Mooresville and Jessica Galagan and husband Steve of Concord; a sister in-law Ann Sherrill; nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Aside from his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dana Sherrill, and two brothers, Gary and Larry Sherrill. Service: A graveside service was held in Mr. Sherrill's honor 2:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park. The family received friends after the service at the graveside. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com