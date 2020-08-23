1/
Nuel Sink
Nuel Arron Sink, 80, of Lexington went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston Salem. Mr. Sink was born in Davidson County on March 13, 1940 to Early Lee Sink and Dema Everhart Sink. He was an automotive mechanic and worked alongside his brother Bud for most of his life. Mr. Sink was a great mechanic and had a passion for anything with a motor in it, and especially liked auto racing. He was a loving father whose memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Junior Robert Sink, Lester Sink, Talmadge Sink, and Clifton “Bud” Sink. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Crystal Bost and husband Dana of Salisbury. Service: A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday with the Rev. William Ketchie officiating and will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/davidson.funeralhome. Mr. Sink will be entombed at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Memorial: Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Capital Building Fund at St. Paul's Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
