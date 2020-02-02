Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. O. Ray Moss. View Sign Service Information Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory 4124 Ironbound Road Williamsburg , VA 23188 (757)-229-3822 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Jackson Park United Methodist Church Kannapolis , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. O. Ray Moss, 89, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully at an assisted living facility in Williamsburg, Va., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Born Nov 9, 1930, to the late Joe Moss and Mamie Fink Moss. He grew up on Oak Street and talked fondly of his childhood days, running around the small North Carolina town he loved dearly. Ray was a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ and served in full-time ministry with the United Methodist Church. In 1982, Ray moved from North Carolina to settle in Greenville, S.C., where he served as director of addiction programs in the Hospital System. After retirement, Ray and Betty returned to their beloved Kannapolis where they served the community in many ways. Ray was elected Mayor of Kannapolis and served two terms 1997 - 2005. His delight was to see his little town grow to what it is today. The transition years from the closing of Pillowtex, expansion and development of the downtown area was his consistent prayer for years. Ray, simply put, adored Kannapolis. Ray was active with the local AA groups and supported many of its members. Ray was preceded in death by wife, Betty; and sister, Sarah Hardin. Ray and Betty were married nearly 70 years and leave behind daughter, Cindy Moss Rogers (Bob) of Williamsburg, Va.; son, Peter Moss (Carolyn) of Waipahu, Hawaii; grandson, Daryl; and granddaughter, Emily. Arrangements: A celebration of life service will be held for Ray and his wife Betty, who passed away in October 2019 at Jackson Park United Methodist Church, Kannapolis, NC, Thursday, Feb. 27, a 2 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for all to be sent to the church.

