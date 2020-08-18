Odessa Corda Malinda Thompson, 94, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born April 19, 1926, in Rowan County to the late James Frank Thompson and Mattie Morris Thompson. Miss Thompson graduated in 1943 from China Grove High School. She was employed at Kannapolis Drug Company from 1943 until 1975 and at Rowan Memorial Hospital from 1975 until retirement in 1991. A charter and active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church where she was the recording and financial secretary, council member, and formerly taught Sunday School. She was past Matron and life member of Eureka Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pansie Bame; brother, Eugene Thompson; half-brother, Roy Thompson; half-sisters, Mable Roberson, Annie Thompson, Willie Overcash, Grace Koontz, and Rena Kincaid. Miss Thompson is survived by nieces, Faye Nell Miller of Kannapolis, Roseanne Beaver of Kannapolis, and RoseMerry Koontz of Concord; nephews, Sonny Bame and wife, Glenette, of Salisbury, Jack Roberson and wife, Gail, of China Grove, Michael Koontz and wife, Diane, of Concord; and her grand nieces and nephews. Service: A private graveside service will take place at St. Enoch Lutheran Church for family and close friends. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at a later date. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff of the Critical Care Unit at Novant-Rowan Medical Center for their loving care in ensuring Miss Thompson's transition to heaven was peaceful. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for World Hunger, 3070 Highway 152 East, Salisbury NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Thompson family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.