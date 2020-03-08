Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Odinga Maddox I.. View Sign Service Information Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury 223 E. Fisher Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-636-2711 Send Flowers Obituary

Odinga (birth name Lawrence) was born on March 6, 1939, along with his younger twin brother, Leonard in Akron, Ohio, to Exia Pearl “Doll” Jefferies and Stephen Henderson Maddox, I. The name “Odinga” was adopted during matriculation at Livingstone College in the early 1970's because of its association with Jaramogi Oginga Odinga of Kenya, the first black Vice President. The name signifies” rebel”. He departed this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. Odinga spent his early years in “ the Rubber Capital of the World” where he attended George Barber Elementary School and East High School. He married Shirley Jean Sommerville and fathered four children: Pamela Renee, who died in 1959; Sharon, Lawrence, Jr. and Stephen Henderson, III. Like their father before them, the children also changed their names: Sharon is now Nazirah Muhammad; Lawernce, Jr. is now Odinga Lawrence Maddox II; and Stephen Henderson is now Stephen Henderson, III Muhammad. Odinga attended Akron University for one year and then transferred to the AME Zion Church sponsored Livingstone College, Salisbury, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History at the top of his class. He earned his Master of Divinity from Hood Theological Seminary in 1977, also at the top of his class. Odinga earned a second Master's Degree in Drug Abuse at the Methodist Theological Seminary in Delaware, Ohio, in 1992 and eventually a Doctor of Ministry from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, in 1998. While serving as pastor of First AME Zion Church in Columbus, Ohio, Odinga met and married Margaret “MJ” Simms, June 28, 1986. Since then, she has been a stabilizing force in Odinga's life publicly and privately. Throughout Odinga's over 50 years in the Christian ministry, he has served as pastor at Christian Temple CME Church, Akron, Ohio; Pleasant Ridge AME Zion Church, Gastonia; St. Peter's AME Zion Church, Cleveland, Ohio; First AME Zion Church, Columbus, Ohio; Mount Hope AME Zion Church, White Plains, N.Y.; and a stint at Bynum Chapel AME Zion Church, Kings Mt. Apart from the Christian ministry, Odinga served as a public school teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, and Gastonia, and taught at New York Theological Seminary in New York City. With respect to the AME Zion Church, he served diligently as Dean of AME Zion Conference studies in the Ohio and New York Annual Conferences for over twenty-five years training pastors for Zion.He had penchant for reading on the theological level and giving due diligence to biblical text by exegetical hermeneutics. In his private life, Odinga and MJ enjoyed much travel together across much of the United States, the Bahamas, Jamaica, England, France, Italy, Greece, Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Senegal, South Africa among other places. Of the numerous board, community commissions, committees, and organizations on which he served, he is most proud of his affiliation with the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and the NAACP, both in which he held life memberships. Several siblings preceded him in death: Dorothy Maddox O' Bryant, Jeannette Bray, Margaret (Marge) Parms and Stephen Henderson Maddox, II.; great-great-grandchildren, Jasier Maddox and Terrell Maddox, Jr. He leaves to cherish fond and loving memories his wife, Margaret “MJ” Simms-Maddox of the home; children, Nazirah Sharon Muhammad, Odinga Lawrence (Nancy) Maddox, II, Stephen Henderson(Gina)Muhammad, III; brothers, David(Lorrene) Maddox and Leonard Maddox; special grandson, Christopher Erric Maddox; other grandchildren, Alexia Dannielle Harris, Ariana Tiye (James) McDuffie, Terrell Maddox, Shelley Marie Maddox, Lawrence Maddox, Carissa Eliese Maddox, Joshua Saleem Maddox, Jordan Tariq Smith, Saadiq Ahmad Muhammad, Kamil Shadid Muhammad, Shamael Hadiyah Muhammad, Abdul-Rahiem Jalil Muhammad; great-grandchildren, Jaelah Yasmeen Rigby, Jonas Maddox Mickey, Grant Alexander Smith, Ayanni Tahirah Muhammad, James Michael- Richard McDuffie, Jr., Amerie Tiye McDuffie, Ka' Mariah Maddox, Hasim Maddox, Terella Maddox, Jayden Maddox, Josiah Maddox, Rayna Maddox and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. at Third Creek AME Zion Church, Cleveland, Reverend Harold Jordan, Pastor, Officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to noble and

