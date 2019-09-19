Guest Book View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Fellowship Hall of St. Paul's Lutheran Church Celebration of Life 11:30 AM church sanctuary Send Flowers Obituary

Oleba Bernhardt Sebastian was born Dec. 25, 1923 in Rowan County. Everyone knew her as “Bub”. She passed away at her residence, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the age of 95. She was the eldest of four girls, all born to Lonnie Cletus and Thelma Brown Bernhardt. Her sisters were Alta Herbold (deceased), Inez Olmos (deceased) and Mary Price (of Nashville, Tenn.). She was married to George Stanley Sebastian for 52 years, until his death in 2006. She is survived by three children, Chris Von Sebastian (wife Rebecca or “Becky” Sides) of China Grove, Georganne Sebastian (husband Dennis Pfeiffer) of Durham and Stan Sebastian (wife Cathy) of Richmond, Va.; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All of her descendants provided the source of her strength, pride and joy. Oleba graduated 3rd in her class from Granite Quarry High School in 1940. She finished Salisbury Business School in 1941, and went to work at 17 years old at Central Motor Lines. She lived in Kannapolis at a boarding house for many years and enjoyed a single lifestyle all the way until the age of 30 when she met and married George Sebastian. During her long life, Oleba saw firsthand the rise and fall of the regulated trucking industry, having worked in Kannapolis, Norfolk, Va. and Charlotte in various roles and companies as bookkeeper, accounts manager and secretary to the company treasurer. She also was an accomplished painter, pianist, gardener and seamstress, continuing these interests until late in life. Oleba was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, serving as Sunday School teacher, organist for eight years, and active in women's circle groups. Throughout her life, she was devoted to the service of others through the teachings of Christ. Her impact on the community, friends and relatives will live on. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 10 -11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Bill Ketchie and Rev. Brad Miller officiating. Memorials: Donations in her honor can be sent to the Parrish Nurse fund at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sebastian family. Online condolences may be left at

Oleba Bernhardt Sebastian was born Dec. 25, 1923 in Rowan County. Everyone knew her as “Bub”. She passed away at her residence, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the age of 95. She was the eldest of four girls, all born to Lonnie Cletus and Thelma Brown Bernhardt. Her sisters were Alta Herbold (deceased), Inez Olmos (deceased) and Mary Price (of Nashville, Tenn.). She was married to George Stanley Sebastian for 52 years, until his death in 2006. She is survived by three children, Chris Von Sebastian (wife Rebecca or “Becky” Sides) of China Grove, Georganne Sebastian (husband Dennis Pfeiffer) of Durham and Stan Sebastian (wife Cathy) of Richmond, Va.; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All of her descendants provided the source of her strength, pride and joy. Oleba graduated 3rd in her class from Granite Quarry High School in 1940. She finished Salisbury Business School in 1941, and went to work at 17 years old at Central Motor Lines. She lived in Kannapolis at a boarding house for many years and enjoyed a single lifestyle all the way until the age of 30 when she met and married George Sebastian. During her long life, Oleba saw firsthand the rise and fall of the regulated trucking industry, having worked in Kannapolis, Norfolk, Va. and Charlotte in various roles and companies as bookkeeper, accounts manager and secretary to the company treasurer. She also was an accomplished painter, pianist, gardener and seamstress, continuing these interests until late in life. Oleba was a life-long member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, serving as Sunday School teacher, organist for eight years, and active in women's circle groups. Throughout her life, she was devoted to the service of others through the teachings of Christ. Her impact on the community, friends and relatives will live on. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 10 -11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Bill Ketchie and Rev. Brad Miller officiating. Memorials: Donations in her honor can be sent to the Parrish Nurse fund at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sebastian family. Online condolences may be left at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close