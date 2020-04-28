Ollie Elizabeth Finch 89, of East Spencer, was born to the late Samuel and Edith Withers Tatum on November 13, 1930 made her final transition to eternal rest on Sunday April 26, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. Mrs. Finch was a lifelong member of New Zion Baptist Church Linwood where she served faithfully. She attended J.C. Price High School and was last employed with Henry Link. Precious memories are left to her sons;George Heggins, Rev. Arthur L (Vanessa)Heggins, daughters; Anna Carr, Edith Heiligh, sisters; Ruth McConneaughy, Rosa Hayes, sister in law Vonda Feamster, fourteen grandchildren, forty-nine great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Service: Private funeral services will be Saturday, May 2, at 3:00 New Zion Baptist Church Linwood, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial: Viewing Friday 11:00 - 5:00, Saturday 12 noon -1:30 the family will receive friends at the home. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Finch family.
Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020