Onlie Graham McLaughlin, 82, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his residence. Born March 21, 1938 in Cleveland, NC he was a son of the late Onlie Beret “Bert” McLaughlin and Sarah Ruth Graham McLaughlin. He graduated from Mt. Ulla High School in 1956 and was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from the N.C. Department of Transportation following 31 years of service and had worked with Bost Construction for 13 years. Mr. McLaughlin was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and the Rowan County Wildlife Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alice McLaughlin Cline. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Shoaf McLaughlin; daughter, Tracey McLaughlin Motley and husband Tommy of Salisbury. A private family graveside service will be conducted Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Carroll Robinson, officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 4401 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the McLaughlin family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2020