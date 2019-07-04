Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ophelia B. Long. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ophelia B. Long 98, of Kannapolis, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 2, 2019 after an extended illness. She was born August 1, 1920 in Alexander County a daughter of James William Barnes and Maudie Bell Brookshire Barnes. Ophelia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ernest Long, also three sisters and four brothers. Ophelia had worked in earlier years at Cannon Mills Company and then followed a career in Banking while living in Florida from 1955 until 1960. Ophelia was a Charter Member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church and later became a member of Central Baptist Church for fifty five years. She was active in various phases of the church as long as her health permitted. Family members that remain to cherish her memories include her son Gene Long of Kannapolis, grandchildren Tony Long of Kannapolis, Tim Long (Patricia) of China Grove. Great grandchildren Sydney Long Presnel (Ethan), Marshall Long of China Grove. Also her church family and many friends. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 5, 2019 in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dean Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. prior to the service. Ophelia will be laid to rest in Carolina Memorial Park. The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and care provided to Ophelia while at Liberty Commons and Rehabilitation Center of Rowan County and the Bob and Carolyn Tucker Hospice House, Kannapolis. Online condolences may be left at

