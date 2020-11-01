Oscar Theodore (O.T.) Lingle Jr., 89 of Salisbury, went home to be with the Lord, on Thursday, Oct.29, 2020. O.T. was born in Rowan County to the Late Oscar Theodore Lingle Sr. & Ruby Wise Lingle on Jan. 20, 1931. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Tabernacle of Salisbury and served in the US Army Korean war. He worked as a foreman at WA Brown Refrigeration. He was a friend to everyone and a jack of all trades and a master of many. He invented the paper folding machine for Stanback Company of Salisbury. He also helped pave I-95 for 12 cents an hour. He was a devoted and avid gardener, with a green thumb and enjoyed sharing his garden with family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathryne Saunders Lingle; sons, Wayne Lingle and Timothy Lingle. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty Swink Lingle; sons, Ray Lingle (Cathy) of Salisbury, Kenneth Lingle (Beverly) of Cleveland, Jeff Lingle (Lisa) of Salisbury; daughter, Janette (Jan) Brown (Tony) of Salisbury, daughter-n-law, Gail Lingle of Hampstead. He has 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly and was loved unconditionally by each of them; brothers ,Terry Lingle, John Lingle, and Cecil Lingle (Ann) all of Salisbury; sisters, Peggy Schenk and Kathleen Kepley both of Salisbury. Arrangements: There will be a graveside life celebration service on Monday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m., at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Steve Holshouser officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Volunteer Honor Guard. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle of Salisbury; or to the Gideons International, PO Box 743 Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Lingle family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.