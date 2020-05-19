Otho Carl “O.C.” Shoaf, Jr., 93 of Mt. Ulla passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the NC States Veterans Home. O.C. was born April 5, 1927 in Mt. Ulla, he was the son of the late Otho Carl, Sr. and Ruby Beaty Shoaf. He was the youngest of six children and the last to join the rest of the Shoaf family in Heaven. He graduated from Mt. Ulla High School and attended Queens College. From 1943 to 1945 he served in the US Navy. After his service he worked in the Billing Department of Cannon Mills where he met his beloved wife of 66 years, Jewell Poarch. She preceded him in death 5 months ago on December 30, 2019. O.C. is survived by nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, innumberable friends and children who were blessed by he and Jewell's overflowing abundance of love. Only God can count the love and joy they gave to others with their sweet humble spirits. Service: A private scattering service will be held Wednesday at Thyatira Presbyterian Church. Memorial: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thyatira Presbyterian Church, 220 White Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shoaf family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 19, 2020.