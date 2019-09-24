Mr. Ottist Dewitt “O.D.” Stiller, Jr., 76, of Pine Ridge Road, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born May 3, 1943, in Rowan County, to the late Ottist Dewitt Stiller, Sr. and the late Hazel Victoria Athey Stiller. Mr. Stiller was an active member at Cooleemee Presbyterian Church, Cooleemee Civitan Club, and the coffee club at Davie County Drug. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and sharing his harvest with others. Mr. Stiller especially loved his family, and his dog, Booger. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years, doing three tours in Vietnam during that time. Mr. Stiller will always be remembered for his coconut cake and keen sense of humor. In addition to his parents, Mr. Stiller was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Judy Dudley Stiller; a sister, Wanda Geraldine Garman; and a brother-in-law, Keith Snipes. Survivors include a son, Robert Dudley Stiller (Melissa) of Mocksville; a sister, Nancy Stiller Snipes of Dunn; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury, with Rev. John Groff officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the V.F.W. Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852; Cooleemee Presbyterian Church, 139 Watt St, Cooleemee, NC 27014; or a . Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuenralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 24, 2019