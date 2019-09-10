Owen Leon Morgan, 86, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born Aug. 24, 1933 in Rowan County, to the late Burgess E. and Amanda Flora Morgan Morgan. Owen served in the National Guard and later retired from Reynolds Metals. He loved hunting and fishing and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Owen was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Morgan; and sisters, Evelyn Kluttz and Ethel Stoner. Owen is survived by his son, Gene (Shannon) Morgan of Salisbury; two daughters, Gail M. (Jimmy) Morgan of Salisbury and Nancy (Arnold Null) Barton of Salisbury; special friend, Carolyn Allman; six grandchildren, Eric (Melissa) Morgan of Salisbury, Jason (Tara) Morgan of Salisbury, Brad (Beverly) Morgan of Gold Hill, Jaime (Bob) Klinger of Salisbury, Karen (Paul) Watts of Salisbury and Kevin (Melissa) Null of Salisbury; nine great-grandchildren, Rylee Klinger, Dylan Morgan, Jace King, Jordan Smith, Jostian Smith, McKenna Burton, Hunter Burton, Summer Null and Kayley Null; and his faithful dog, Duke. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 1-1:45 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. Service: The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, with Pastor John Houghton officiating. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 655, Rockwell, NC 28138 or Glenn. A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Morgan family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 10, 2019