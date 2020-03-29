Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Cordts. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Jane Allen Cordts, 71, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center. Born in Decatur, Illinois on October 28,1948 she was a daughter of the late Robert D. Allen and the late Norma Jean Allen Boyd. She was a graduate of Eisenhower High School and attended Olivet Nazarene College and RCCC to receive her certification in Industrial Management and Professional Human Resource Management. She was an Employee Relations Manager at HBD Industries (BFGoodrich) and then Human Resource & Safety Manager at W. A. Brown & Son, Inc. until retirement. She married her husband of 52 years, Larry A. Cordts on June 11, 1967. Had 3 children- the late Robert Christopher Cordts, Andrea Cordts-Bassinger (Kelly) of Salisbury, Nicole Cordts Jacques ( Mathieu) and grandchildren Sacha Jolie and Sophie Jane of Mooresville. Her professional interests included : Rowan County Human Resource Association Past- President and current member, Centralina Workforce Development Board Member, Southern Piedmont Safety Council Vice Chair, Professional Woman's Group (LLAN), Advisory Committee Member at RCCC, Member of First United Methodist Church, served on Staff Parish Relations Committee, Worship and Music Committee. She was a member of the Chancel Choir and Carolina Artist Guild. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels and a Mentor at Isenberg Elementary School. She loved her family and friends, enjoyed singing, painting and traveling. Pam was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a loving wife, mother, “NaNo” and friend. She lived her life with grace, dignity and an unshakeable faith. She raised her family with love, strength, and compassion, and always instilled in us that family is first and foremost in life. We miss her so very much, but our memories of her will live in our hearts forever, and we know that we all have a very special guardian angel! There will be a private memorial at her home due to COVID-19 on Monday March 30, 2020. In lieu of memorials please send to First United Methodist Church Operating Funds at 217 South Church Street Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cordts family. Online condolences may be made at

