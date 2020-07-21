Pamela Garrison Kluttz, of Salisbury passed away Friday, July 17th, at Duke University Medical Center, after a month-long battle with COVID 19. She was born in Mooresville on January 18th, 1953. A graduate of West Rowan High School, she worked many years in the Food Lion Corporate offices before retirement. Pam was 67 years young, full of life and love for her family, friends, brothers and sisters in Christ. She was loved and cherished by her husband of 32 years, and was the special glue that helped the entire family be stronger together. She was a best friend to many, making everyone feel so special to her. The bond with her only child was deep, both as a loving mother and trusted best friend. She considered her grandsons precious, holding each closest in her heart, and spending as much time as possible with them all. Throughout her life, she enjoyed making those around her laugh and smile. She would spend hours in the kitchen, baking and preparing meals, cakes, and cookies for others. She cared deeply for those around her, evident as she took care of so many others above herself. Above all, her anchor was in Christ. She heard the gospel as a teen from Pat Roberts of the 700 Club, knelt down, and asked Jesus to save her. Her life changed that day, and her outlook to the future was different. Life brought so many challenges, but Pam always tried to see GOD at work in everything. “You have to have faith” was a message she shared often, and her walk with the Lord backed up her words. She would often say to her brothers and sisters in Christ – “won't that be a wonderful day when get to see Jesus in Heaven”? It wasn't just words...her eyes reinforced that she meant it. The celebration is going on in heaven right now, and though we love and miss her so much...our faith in Christ assures us where her soul is today. Pam leaves behind her mother, Doris Walden, husband Rick Kluttz, Daughter Angela Lance (Daryl), grandsons Noah, Ian, and Luke Lance, sisters Darlene Harris (Chris), Teresa Tino (Scott), brother Robert Garrison, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were father Fred Thomas Garrison, step father Robert Walden, and brothers Milton Walden and Randy Garrison. Service: A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the most important ministry she had……The building fund at Calvary Baptist Church in Statesville NC, so that others may hear the word of GOD and be save. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Kluttz family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.