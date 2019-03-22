Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Pamela Poteat Clough, 77, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born Feb. 15, 1942 in Mooresville, to Hayden Edward Poteat and Mary Helen Graham Poteat. Pamela was in the first graduating class at West Rowan High School in 1960 and graduated from Salisbury Beauty School. She was a lifetime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Mt. Ulla. In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Lynn Poteat Rary. Pamela is survived by her husband, Axel O. Clough, whom she married Feb. 18, 1962; daughter, Christina (Bobby) Myers of Spencer; granddaughter, Hannah Cox of Charlotte; brother, Hayden Edward (Vicky) Poteat Jr. of Mt. Ulla; sister, Connie Fesperman of Mt. Ulla; and numerous nieces and nephews. Service: The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the St. Lukes Lutheran Church Cemetery, Mt. Ulla, with Pastor Scott Swix officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 11020 N Carolina Hwy. 801, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125; Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

