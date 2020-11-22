Pamela Parker White, 57, passed away peacefully in the care of the Glenn Kiser hospice house on Wednesday November 18, 2020, after a fast and furious battle with cancer. Pam was born on February 11, 1963 to Mrs. Elaine Parker and the late James Parker in New Rochelle, NY. She moved to North Carolina in 1974 and graduated from Salisbury High School in 1981. Pam was an outgoing and determined woman. She always had a smile on her face and lived life to the fullest. Pam never met a stranger, she could make friends anywhere. Her kind heart and fun personality will be missed by so many. Pam was an animal lover, with a soft spot for dogs, which every dog in the neighborhood seemed to know instinctively. Pamela is preceded in death by her father, James Parker. Those left here to cherish her memory include her mother, Elaine Parker; sons, Antonyio (Heather) Parker and Termario (Ashley) Parker; grandchildren, Christian, Summer, Destiny, and Wyatt Parker; brother, Gregory (Fonda) Parker; nieces, Iyonna, Evonna, and Taylor; nephews, Quentin and Mal and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as family in NY. The outpouring of support the family has received is unbelievable. The family would like to say a special thank you Dr. Brinkley and his amazing staff, they have been incredible throughout this complex journey. Carolina Cremation is assisting the family with final arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rowan County Cancer Support Fund. Please email ccampbell@rowancountycancersupportfund.org for more information. Please join us in celebrating her life at Hurley Park Saturday, November 21 at 2pm. Due to COVID please observe social distancing and wear a face covering. For more details call 704-490-5669.