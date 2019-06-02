Pansy Kathleen Evans Smith, 93, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 surrounded by her daughters at Autumn Care of Salisbury. Born Feb. 2, 1926 in Davie County she was the daughter of the late Sadie Bowles Evans and Luther Franklin Evans. Mrs. Smith graduated from William R. Davie High School. She worked as a cafeteria worker at North Rowan High School, a waitress at Wink's Fish Camp, Park Supervisor at Ellis Park through Dan Nicholas, as well as a homemaker. Mrs. Smith was active in the Home Demonstration Club, the North Rowan High School Band Association and 4H Club, but most of all she loved caring for her grandkids. She was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church and active in the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, William Clarence “Bud” Smith; sister, Verna Evans Bradley; and grandson, Brian Cook. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Donna Smith Rouse, Annette Smith Tatum (Harold) and Denise Smith Erik (Jim); grandchildren, Andrew Rouse, Sara Rouse Laughter (Paul), Chad Cook (Leigh), Wes Everhart (Kristin), Dennis Everhart and Ashley Townsend (Jeff); step-grandchild, Karl Erik (Dustie); and great-grandchildren, Mauren Grace Cook, Mazie Elizabeth Cook, Bohannon Phyllip Evans Laughter, Kaleb Wesley Everhart and Audrey Scarlett Townsend. Visitation: Visitation will be held Monday, June 3,2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Summersett Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with Rev. Kris Mares and Rev. Mitchell Murrow officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 4520 Old Mocksville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 2, 2019