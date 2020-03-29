Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Eugene Winchester. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Pat Eugene Winchester, 77, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief illness at his home in Kannapolis. Pat had made his profession of faith. He trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior, and was secure in his salvation. A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at a later date. Mr. Winchester was born September 30, 1942 in Kannapolis. He was the son of the late Henry Clayton Winchester and Ruby Atwood Winchester. He was a 1960 graduate of A.L. Brown High School and went on to graduate from North State Business College. He was a member of Jackson Park Baptist Church. He retired from Cannon Mills after 42 years of service. Pat was known for his quick-wittedness and humor. Mr. Winchester is survived by his wife, Cynthia Wiles Winchester; two daughters, Tricey Mahaffey and husband Don of Faith and April King of Faith; five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and two special friends, Mickey Craddock and Max Storey. Memorials may be sent to South Ridge Veterinary Hospital, ATTN: John Bingham DVM, 1920 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Winchester.

