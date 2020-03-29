Pat Eugene Winchester (1942 - 2020)
Mr. Pat Eugene Winchester, 77, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief illness at his home in Kannapolis. Pat had made his profession of faith. He trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior, and was secure in his salvation. A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at a later date. Mr. Winchester was born September 30, 1942 in Kannapolis. He was the son of the late Henry Clayton Winchester and Ruby Atwood Winchester. He was a 1960 graduate of A.L. Brown High School and went on to graduate from North State Business College. He was a member of Jackson Park Baptist Church. He retired from Cannon Mills after 42 years of service. Pat was known for his quick-wittedness and humor. Mr. Winchester is survived by his wife, Cynthia Wiles Winchester; two daughters, Tricey Mahaffey and husband Don of Faith and April King of Faith; five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and two special friends, Mickey Craddock and Max Storey. Memorials may be sent to South Ridge Veterinary Hospital, ATTN: John Bingham DVM, 1920 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Winchester.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2020
