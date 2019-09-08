Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrica Wyatt. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Patricia Ann Riddle Wyatt, age 67 passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Atrium Health Cabarrus Medical Center. Mrs. Wyatt was born on December 8, 1951 in Buncombe County to the late Cecil Berton Riddle and Evelyn Whiteside Riddle. Professionally, she was a longtime devoted employee of Walmart, where she served in management. Patricia loved her family very much and enjoyed being with them. She particularly loved Christmas time and traveling to spend time with her sons and grandchildren. Patricia was very interested in her son's involvement with Boy Scouting and supported their interest. She will be dearly missed by her family, co-workers at Walmart and her pets, namely her dog Chopper and her two sun conure parrots. Patricia was a caring and giving person, who would help anyone who needed it. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Donald Riddle. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Michael Wyatt, her sons Scott Glenn Wyatt (Sonya) and David Berton Wyatt with Regina Fields, as well as grandchildren, Bailey, Ethan and Elijah, friends Jenny Crawford, Susette Small and Mac McDonald and Step Mother Christine Riddle of Chatham Virginia. Visitation will be on Monday from 6:00 till 8:00 at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove, with the funeral on Tuesday at 2:00 also at the funeral home with burial to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com Linn Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Wyatt. Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 8, 2019

