Patricia Ann Mecimore Jones, 76, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born October 3, 1944 in Rowan County she was the daughter of the late Maudie M. Prutte. She is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Jones, Sr. Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.