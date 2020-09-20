Patricia Bringle Benfield Masters, 88, of Granite Quarry, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born September 4, 1932, in Rowan County to the late Garland Henderson Bringle and Annie Lou Miller Bringle. Mrs. Masters attended Rowan County Schools and retired from PPG where she was a lab technician. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry. She was active with delivering Meals on Wheels, volunteering at Rowan Helping Ministries, working with voter registration with Rowan County Board of Elections, and served as a Registrar with the Rowan County Republican Party. She served on the Rowan County Parks Commission for many years and was also a Cub Scout Den Mother. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Masters was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Hoover Benfield; second husband, Walter Frederick Masters; sons, Michael Allen Benfield and Barry Dale Benfield; and daughters, Paula Kay Benfield and Cathy Lou Eubanks. She is survived by her two sons, Paul Scott Benfield and wife, Sheila, of Spencer and John Patrick Benfield of Rockwell; brothers, Roderick E. Bringle of Salisbury and Randy Bringle of Salisbury; sisters, Linda Owen of Rockwell, Cheryl Bridgmon of McCook, NE, and Crystal Jolene Earnhardt of Hendersonville. She loved her family dearly, especially all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, September 21, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home with Rev. John Bryant and Pastor John Earnhardt officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 315, Granite Quarry, NC 28072. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Masters family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.