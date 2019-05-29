Patricia Alice Blackwood Condra, 75, of Woodleaf, passed away on May 27, 2019 in Iredell County while under the care of the Gordon Hospice House. Patricia was born September 24, 1943 in Guilford County, a daughter to the late Max Vincent O'Connor and Marion Cooper O'Connor. She attended and graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary High School in High Point. In 1995, she married Tim Lee Condra. Patricia was preceded in death by both of her parents as well as two brothers, Vincent O'Connor and William O'Connor. In life, Patricia was self-employed as a florist and craftsperson. She was a member of the Needmore Baptist Church as well. Pat is survived by a large and loving family, including her son Lloyd Blackwood (Tracy), daughter Robbin Blackwood, brothers Michael O'Connor (Jane), Steven O'Connor (Linda) and Randy O'Connor (Dottie), sister Carol Rich (Frank), sisters-in-law Jean Garner O'Connor and Linda Cross O'Connor, four grandchildren; Marion Ritter (Jake), Jordan Ferguson (Tylor), Brock Poole and Destiny Brown (Tyler) and one great-grandchild Daniel Ferguson. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at the Needmore Baptist Church in Woodleaf from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 PM at Needmore Baptist Church with David Smith officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Gordon Hospice House. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 29, 2019