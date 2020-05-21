Patricia Dufresne
1946 - 2020
Patricia Ann Sapp Dufresne, 74, of Concord, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at home with family by her side. Trish was born January 31, 1946 in Dothan, AL, to the late Alexander Douglas Sapp and the late Lottie Lee Elliott Sapp. Trish was a devoted wife, mother and devout member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a very talented musician and played the piano, organ and flute. She was a military wife and loved to travel the world. She was the first American ever to join a German State choir. Trish graduated with a Bachelor in Arts from the University of West Florida and received her Maters in Education from Louis University. She worked as an elementary school teacher and in adult education for 30 years and also worked as a professional photographer and florist. She enjoyed volunteer work and crocheted over 1700 hats to donate to underprivileged children. She was an avid Sudoku and Solitaire player. Survivors include husband, Leon Andre Dufresne; son, Elliott Anderson (Christy) Stanton of Beaufort, SC; son, Samuel Alexander Stanton of Salisbury; stepson, David (Desiree) Dufresne of Charlotte; stepdaughter, Karen Dufresne of Surfside Beach, SC; and sister, Marcia Sapp Agner of Talahassee, Fl. Service: A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at St James The Greater Catholic Church, Concord, officiated by Fr. Jerome Chavarria. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Trish's memory to Rowan Helping Ministries. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Dufresne family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com

Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St James The Greater Catholic Church
