Patricia Fisher Bass, 71, of Gold Hill, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. She was born January 23, 1949 in Cabarrus County to the late Glenn and Bertha Bost Fisher. Patricia was a graduate of Concord High School and was a member of Resurrection Baptist Church in Kannapolis. She loved to shop from QVC and had love for her garden and flowers. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dale Bass, and brother, Danny Fisher. She is survived by her two sons, William “Eric” Bass and wife Regina of Gold Hill, Patrick Bass and wife Heather of Shelby; daughter, Beverly Newell and husband Keith of Lumberton; six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren and brother, Glenn Fisher Jr. and wife Treva of Greensboro. Arrangements: The family will greet friends and relatives from 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Resurrection Baptist Church, 5615 Old Salisbury Concord Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Resurrection Baptist Church, with Pastor Tim Jones officiating. A private family burial will take place in the Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 158516, Topeka, KS 66675. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Bass family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 14, 2020.