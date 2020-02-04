Patricia Jacobs Miller, 87, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born in Roanoke, VA on March 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Grace Elizabeth Jacobs. Patricia worked as a telephone operator for Southern Bell and as a cutting material supervisor at R.W. Norman for many years. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Spencer. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Miller, who passed away on May 8, 2018 after 65 years of marriage. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Timothy Wayne Miller (Suzanna) of Salisbury; daughter, Ann Miller of Salisbury; grandchildren, Garret Wayne Miller and Nathan Timothy Miller, both of Salisbury. Service: 1:00 PM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 with Pastor McKenzie Sefa and Pastor Craig Sefa officiating. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 200 4th St, Spencer, NC 28159 or the , 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 4, 2020