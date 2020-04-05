Ms. Patricia L. Jones, 60, passed away on April 3, 2020 peacefully at her residence. Born on Feb. 16, 1960 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of Robert Jones and the late Courtney Harris Jones. Patricia was educated in Rowan County.and a former member of Crown and Glory Lutheran Church. Patricia leaves loving memories to her father, Robert Jones of Salisbury; brother, Myron Jones of Rockwell; sisters, Alice H. Jones and Anna Torrence, both of Salisbury; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Funeral services are Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2 p.m., in the A. R. Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will follow service at Oakdale Cemetery and Reverend Tracey Everhart will be the Eulogist. Service: In accordance with the Governors' mandate as it relates to Covid-19, there cannot be groups of no more than 50 people in a public gathering at any time. The 50 people include the Funeral Home Staff, Ministers, Funeral Service Participants and the Family. Once 50 people are reached, no one else will be allowed to enter. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020