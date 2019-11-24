Patricia Ann Cress Merritt was born on April 28, 1933 to Mr. and Mrs. Lamonte Cress of Salisbury. She was married to Alton Barton Merritt Jr. for 37 years. She lived in Jacksonville, Fla., for over 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Patricia loved to play bridge with her club, travel, spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime Member of St Paul United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Richard Barton Merritt; and an infant daughter. She is survived by one sister, Sylvia Lamonte Cress, Salisbury; son, William Merritt (Dana M.); grandsons, Thomas Barton Merritt (Amanda) and Timothy David Merritt (Kelly); and great-grandchildren, Lilly, T.J., Josiah, Anna, Natalie and one on the way all of Jacksonville, Fla. Arrangements: Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 (904) 724-6384. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers please send gifts to Florida United Methodist Children Home PO Box 6299 Deltona FL 32728. Please sign the family's online guestbook at https://www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 24, 2019