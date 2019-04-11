Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Pat Greene Connell. View Sign

Patricia "Pat" Greene Connell, 79, of Landis went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born Nov. 21, 1939 in Rowan County, daughter of the late Charles Howard Greene and Carrie Austin Greene. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Sanford. Pat was a member of Heritage Independent Baptist Church in Concord. She loved her Lord and loved attending church. She had been employed as a colorist at Cor-Linn Dye Processing Plant, and later Cannon Mills., Plt. #1. Pat loved her family and enjoyed the time spent with them, and enjoyed working in her yard. Pat leaves cherished memories to her husband of 51 years, Roger Connell; a daughter, Kim Corum and husband Roger; two sons, Alan Connell and Shawn Connell and wife Trishia; three sisters, Marlene Taylor, Phyllis Steinauer and husband Bill and Tammy Martin and husband Mitch; one brother, Richard Greene and wife Barbara "Ricki"; three grandchildren; Alisha Mathis and husband Julian "Chip", Cryssie Mitchell and husband Matt and Brandon Chappelle; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Allison, Sabrina and Luke Mathis, Soraya and soon-to-be-expected baby Mitchell. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Thursday evening, April 11, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate the life of Pat will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by Pastor Terry Cruse. Pat will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials: The family request that for those who prefer, memorials in Pat's memory be made to Heritage Independent Baptist Church, 274 Honeycutt Dr. SE, Concord, NC 28025.

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

