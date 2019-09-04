Patricia “Pat” Murray, 79, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born Oct. 20, 1939 in Cabarrus County, to the late Robert and Daisy Kiser Foster. Mrs. Murray was a CNA for many years until her retirement from the Lutheran Home. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Thomas Smith; daughter, Clara Smith Laney and her beloved son, Danny Ray Smith. She was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Patricia is survived by her husband, Donald Murray; two daughters, Jeannie (Phillip) Bradshaw and Gail Smith; and also by her son, Darrell (Krystle) Smith. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Service: The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, conducted by Pastor Donna Wise and Pastor Kevin Whidden. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Murray family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 4, 2019