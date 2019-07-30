Patricia “Pat” Thompson Smith, 71, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born July 18, 1948, in Charlotte, daughter of the late Leroy and Pansy Thompson Bame. Ms. Smith was a graduate of Boyden High School, now Salisbury High School. She was a member of Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith and retired from the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center where she was a Pharmacy Purchasing Technician for 24 years. Pat enjoyed serving the veteran community, both through her work with the Veterans Administration and as a member of the AMVETS Post 565 Auxiliary in Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Smith. Pat is survived by her aunt, Odessa Thompson of Salisbury; daughter, Tammy Isenhour; granddaughter, Erica Isenhour; grandson, Jason Locklear; and brother, Leroy “Sonny” Bame, Jr. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Salisbury, conducted by Rev. Kay Overcash. The family will greet friends and relatives following the service on Friday at the church. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 30, 2019