Patricia "Pat" Griffin Whitten, 66, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born July 29, 1952, in Forsyth County, NC to the late Pleas Garrett Griffin and Josephine Hudson Griffin. Mrs. Whitten was a 1970 graduate of Parkland High School in Winston Salem and Barbazone Beauty School in Winston Salem. She was a licensed cosmetologist and retired from the Food Lion Corporate Office. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury. She loved traveling to the beach, taking photographs, spending time with her family, and adored her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whitten was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Griffin. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Whitten, whom she married November 12, 1994; sons, Jason Warden and wife, Jennifer, of Rockwell and Brian Warden and wife, Shannon, of Granite Quarry; daughter, Melissa Pittman of Oak Island; step-son, Dustin Whitten and wife, Holly, of Lexington; and eight grandchildren. The family will greet friends and relatives from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 7, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Inurnment will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. Memorials may be made to Nazareth Childrens Home, P.O. Box 1438, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Whitten family. Online condolences may be made at

