Patricia “Patsy” Burns Holden, 82, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Holden family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 21, 2019